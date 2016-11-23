Landmark Doncaster town centre shop moves to Sheffield

A landmark Doncaster town centre shop has closed down and moved to Sheffield.

Hoodie Hut, which has been housed in the pavilion in the middle of Bowers Fold for a number of years, has transferred its business to new premises in Sheffield.

The poster advertising the move.

Posters on the window of the t-shirt printing shop said: "We have moved to Sheffield. Thanks to all our loyal customers for your support over the years."

The shop's new base is in Arundel Street in Sheffield - although the Doncaster branch will remain open on Thursdays in November between 11am and 2pm for garment collections and deliveries

The shop will also maintain an online presence at www.hoodiehut.co.uk.