Landgirls and Shakespeare in unique double bill of theatre in the Isle

A poignant, often blatantly funny performance linked to wartime social history in and around the Isle will be shown this weekend.

Crowle Entertainers bring an exciting and unusual double bill of lively entertainment to the village’ Community Hall on Saturday evening from 7.30pm.

First, they will present a preview premiere performance of ‘Hannah’s War’, a specially commissioned piece of theatre based on the memoirs of local woman Hannah Capstick who worked on the land during World War Two.

With many local references and anecdotes about life during this fascinating period, the production is in turn funny, moving, yet stolidly down-to-earth, and is a high energy performance.

Some of Hannah’s memoirs can be viewed on the Crowle community website. She recounts: “Although I loved Crowle Moors and still do, my experience on the land taught me lots about life and about people. So different from being with the small community on those remote moors.

“I expect these memories will fade and drift away like the dust blown away on the autumn winds. But hopefully it will be an insight of what it was like working the land in those far away war years.”

In direct contrast, the second part of the evening is entitled ‘Shakespeare’s Best Bits’, and in true Crowle Entertainers’ style this will be an innovative and interactive evening for the audience.

Yes, those who go along can expect to see and hear some famous Shakespearean scenes and speeches, but the players promise Shakespeare as you have never seen him before....peppered liberally with laughs and modern references.

An audience quiz will run throughout the performance with a cash prize for the winner, and you don’t have to be an expert to take part!

Both pieces were created by the enthusiastic cast, and structured and directed by Gill Vickers.

Tickets are £4 and can be bought from the Regen Shop in Crowle, or Fancyland in Epworth, or call 01427 873947, 01724 711212, or 07966 315733. There may be tickets available on the door.

SSE Windfarms’ micro-grant contributed toward funding for ‘Hannah’s War’, which will also be presented later in the year, during the nostalgic Crowle 1940s weekend event.