Ladies excelled in the fashion stakes at Doncaster Racecourse

The iconic St Leger DFS Ladies Day was yet again a glittering success with fine fillies parading the enclosures of Doncaster Racecourse in their best attire.

As the sun shone down, the town moor venue came alive with a sea of colour and dazzling array of millinery. “We love Ladies Day – it really does showcase some of the finest outfits and amazing hat creations!” Said Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse. “Our sponsor, DFS, choose one lucky winner who received the coveted title of DFS Ladies Day Best Dressed Lady 2016. They also received an amazing prize bundle which includes a trip to New York for 2 courtesy of DFS.”

‘Spotting’ this year took place at the course from 12 until 1pm and the 10 finalists, some of which had already guaranteed their spot in the final after sending in their pictures to the Racecourse’s facebook competition, lined up to hear their fate.

“Ian Filby, CEO for title sponsor DFS, had a tough decision this year as there were so many well-dressed ladies who had really made an effort with their outfits. But this year’s winner pipped the others to the post with her stunning grey and pink mottled dress that was accessorised with silver sandles and a grey and black fascinator;” continued Abby.

Maria Gledhill, a school administrator from Rossington, Doncaster was officially crowned The DFS Ladies Day Best Dressed Winner 2016.