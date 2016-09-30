Kraftwerk fans crash City Hall website as Sheffield concert goes on sale

Fans of pioneering German music group Kraftwerk have beseiged Sheffield City Hall after tickets for a 2017 show went on sale.

The City Hall admitted that it was struggling to cope with the demand for tickets to see the electronica legends who will bring their 3D concert to Sheffield on June 15 next year.

The venue's Twitter account told fans: "Please do keep trying. Tix are still available, our server is running slower than usual due to the high volume of traffic."

Tickets for the show went on sale this morning as part of a summer 2017 tour of the UK and Ireland.

The band are renowned in their music world for hits such as The Model, Autobahn, Tour de France and Radioactivity.