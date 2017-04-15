KitKats recalled over nut allergy fears

A food firm which produces chocolate bars has recalled a batch of KitKats over allergy concerns after the wrong chocolates were packed into the wrong bags

Nestlé UK has warned people with nut or peanut allergies to be 'especially vigilant' when consuming the sweet treats.

The company said KitKat Original Milk Chocolate Bits were mispacked with KitKat Peanut Butter Bites meaning that peanuts and nuts are not declared on the label.

A statement from Nestlé UK said: "Although these packs are clearly labelled with 'may contain peanuts and nuts' there is a risk to anyone with a nut or peanut allergy who may consume their contents without realising.

"Although these products are otherwise safe to consume we are making this recall as a precaution. This does not affect any other KitKat products."

The product affected is the KitKat Bites Pouch Bag with the line code 12311184 and batch code 70720457V2.

Nestlé UK is asking consumers not to eat the product and to return products matching these details return them to Kitkat Bites Recall, Freepost Consumber Services, Nestlé UK Ltd, York to claim a refund.