Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry hands its colours to Doncaster

It was one of the regiment’s biggest recruiting grounds - and now Doncaster’s links to a historic regiment have been strengthened.

Soldiers paraded through Doncaster town centre watched by veterans and members of the public as the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry handed over its regimental colours to the borough.

It is to be kept permanently at the Mansion House, where it will be on public display.

The parade began at 10.30am from Chamber Road, next to the council’s Civic Office, before heading onto Waterdale, and finishing in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Doncaster’s civic mayor David Nevitt thanked the regiment for the honour of being handed the flags.

In the square there will be a short reading of the biography of Lance Corporal Charles Torr who was a local man from Hexthorpe who served in the KOYLI and was killed in battle on the 29 June 1915.

Charles and his brother George enlisted in the 6th battalion of the KOYLI as a volunteer at the start of the war. In May 1915 the battalion was deemed ready for action after they had completed all their training and they embarked for France. On the 29 June Charles was killed instantly after a shell hit the trench.

There was then a minutes silence in honour of soldiers of the regiment killed in its service

Debbie John–Lewis, Assistant Director for Communities, at Doncaster Council said: “It is important that we remember and commemorate those who have given their lives for our freedom.

“We are proud in Doncaster to receive the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry’s colours. We’re sure that the residents of the borough will come out to help us remember those who have fallen.”

Major Andrew Penny, chairman of the KOYLI regimental Association said Doncaster had strong association with the regimental and was pleased to see its colours handed to the borough.