Kings of Leon to play Sheffield Arena

Kings of Leon are set to play Sheffield Arena for the fifth time on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 27, priced £50.40 - £72.80 (including booking fee) in person at the Arena Box Office, by phone on 0114 256 5656 or online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk.
2016 saw Kings of Leon release their seventh album WALLS, which went straight to number one in the UK chart. The band has recently been nominated for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards and Best International Band at the VO5 NME Awards.
The newly announced show will follow the string of five arena dates the band are playing in February across the UK. Kings Of Leon are also headlining British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.