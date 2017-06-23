Killer Doncaster driver ran over woman, 91, weeks after medics told him to stop driving due to eyesight problems

A Doncaster driver, who ran over and killed a 91-year-old woman just weeks after medics warned him he should stop driving due to his deteriorating eyesight, has been jailed for three years.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how at around 11.40am on October 16, 2015 Hilda Dell was preparing to cross the road near to the old Fox Inn pub building in Water Lane, Stainforth when her neighbour offered to help the 91-year-old across to the other side.

Prosecuting, Paul Mitchell, said that after checking the road was clear the pair began crossing and were part of the way across when Mrs Dell's neighbour noticed that the red Ford KA vehicle being driven by Paul Shaw, 58, was coming towards them with no signs of stopping.

Mr Mitchell said: "He tried to protect Mrs Dell but she was hit by the bonnet and after being hit she fell onto the floor and cracked her head."

An eye-witness described how Shaw, of Leverstock Green, Dunscroft did not appear to brake or take evasive action to avoid hitting the two pedestrians.

After the accident took place, a passer-by phoned the emergency services. Shaw got out of his car and was heard calling Mrs Dell and her neighbour 'fools,' the court was told.

Mrs Dell loss consciousness at the scene, and was taken to hospital where she sadly passed away the following day from the head injuries she suffered in the crash.

Shaw told officers that he had not seen the two pedestrians crossing, and was then asked to take a roadside eye test and correctly read license plates positioned approximately 20 metres away - which he failed.

The court was told how Shaw suffered from diabetes, which had led to him developing a condition that had caused the deterioration of his sight in both eyes.

"A consultant saw him on October 14 - two days before the crash - and he had almost no sight in his left eye and very poor sight in his right eye," continued Mr Mitchell.

"The consultant said his eyesight had been below DVLA standard for driving for more than a year at the time of the crash."

Shaw had been told to inform the DVLA of his deteriorating eyesight several times in the months leading up to the crash.

On October 1 a nurse told him he was no longer safe to drive and should contact the DVLA, and the court was told how Shaw appeared 'blase' about the problems with his sight.

Through a victim impact statement, Mrs Dell's daughter, Linda Hell, told the court how the family had been devastated by her death.

She said: "She was taken from us unnecessarily. She was 91, but we looked forward to her being with us for much longer - maybe even celebrating her 100th birthday.

"She had only gone to the shop - and never returned."

Shaw pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced Shaw to three years in prison, after taking into account his early guilty plea and ongoing health problems - for which he deducted four months from his sentence.

He said: "It is clear to me that the responsibility for that accident lies entirely with you.

"From what I hear from her family, Mrs Dell was a much-loved member of the family who will be missed on a daily basis.

