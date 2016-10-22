'Killer clown' costumes banned from South Yorkshire Halloween event

Organisers of a South Yorkshire Halloween have banned people from wearing 'killer clown' costumes, and say they will turn anyone wearing one away with no refund.

A spokesman for the annual Halloween Spooktacular event in Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham said: "We would like to stress that in light of recent events we will be forbidding any

“Killer Clown” fancy dress outfits as we feel this is not appropriate for our family event.

"Please be aware you will be turned away if this type ofoutfit is worn to the event with no refund given."

The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 with entertainment, live music and plenty of food and drink on offer.

People in attendance will also be able to have their face painted by the gory face painter and enter the fancy dress competitions, with prizes available for the best Halloween outfits.

There will also be a costume competition for children and the best Frozen outfits will be judged by Elsa herself.

There will also be fairground rides by Roger Tuby, a fireworks display by Galactic Fireworks, outdoor stalls, pumpkin carving and much more.

Director of Embee Marketing, Olivia Burton said: “We are so excited for this event, there really is something for everyone – it is set to be a magical evening, combining the best

of Halloween with a spectacular fireworks display, it's an event not to be missed so put on your scariest outfit and come along to Wentworth Woodhouse on Saturday 29th October.”