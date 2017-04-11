Kids’ mouthwash recalled over contamination fears

A range of children’s mouthwash has been recalled due to potential contamination of the product.

The manufacturer of Wilko dental hygiene products has identified that in some instances, the preservative in the products may not operate as it should which may allow microbes to grow and contaminate the product.

The company state that although they believe the likelihood is small, this may present a risk to users of the product with a suppressed immune system.

As a precautionary measure Wilco are advising customers that may have purchased products with these barcodes to stop using the product immediately and return the product to store for a full refund.

The affected products are:

Wilko Kids Mouthwash Strawberry 300ml 0410909

Wilko Mouthwash Coolmint 500ml 0410911

Wilko Advanced Clean White Mouthwash 500ml 0410912

Wilko Advanced Sensitive Mouthwash 500ml 0410913

Wilko Advanced Complete Care Mouthwash 500ml 0410914

A company statement read: “Nothing matters more to us than our customers’ safety - so if you’ve purchased any of these products from us, please return them to any of our stores for a full refund of the purchase price.

If you have any questions, please contact your local Wilko store or call the Wilko Customer Care Team free on 08000 329 329.