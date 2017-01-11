Keep active this winter with launch of new exercise sessions

North Lincolnshire Council is launching new exercise sessions in Crowle and Epworth to help keep you active this winter.

For those who have difficulty standing for long periods, a new weekly programme of chair-based exercises starts this week. At these fun sessions, participants can work at their own pace to exercise the whole body, from the stability of a chair.

Chair-based exercise classes will take place every Wednesday at Epworth Community Wellbeing Hub from 9.30am to 10.30am and at Crowle Community Wellbeing Hub from 12pm to 12.45pm. Each class costs just £3 per person.

Also at Epworth Community Wellbeing Hub, residents are invited to channel their inner Andy Murray at new Rusty Rackets sessions. These multi-racket activity sessions will involve short tennis, badminton and table tennis, as well as a range of different mini games to teach you helpful racket tips.

Rusty Rackets takes place at Epworth hub from 10.30am to 11.30am every Wednesday and costs just £3 per person.

Councillorr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are launching these new activity sessions in the Isle to help further reduce the barriers people face to exercise. It doesn’t matter what your fitness level or ability, both our chair-based exercise classes and Rusty Rackets sessions allow you to go at your own pace and have a really fun and friendly atmosphere.”

For more information on our Active Ageing programme, please contact the Sport, Leisure and Community Development Team on 01724 297255.

A full programme of events for Crowle and Epworth community wellbeing hubs can be found on our website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/adultservices.