Just two days left to spend paper fivers: what you need to know

Shoppers have just two days left in which to spend any paper fivers lurking at the back of their wallets.

The notes will no longer be legal tender from Friday, May 5, meaning they cannot be used to buy products or pay for services.

They have been replaced by the supposedly indestructible plastic £5 notes featuring Sir Winston Churchill, which were issued last September.

First South Yorkshire tweeted today to remind passengers that the old paper notes would no longer be accepted by drivers from Friday.

Although the old notes can no longer be spent from Friday, they will retain their face value forever. If your bank, building society or Post Office will not accept them they can be exchanged with the Bank of England in London by post or in person.

New polymer £10 notes featuring Jane Austen are due to be issued this September, and new £20 notes are set to come into circulation by 2020.