Just 3.2m tune in for new Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours - down from 12m three years ago

Just over three million people tuned in to see the opening episode of the new series of Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours on Boxing Day.

The newly released figures saw it lag behind ITV soap Coronation Street, BBC's EastEnders and the show was one of the least-watched prime time shows aired on December 26, ratings reveal.

The viewing figures for the new series are a far cry from the 12 million who tuned in for what was to be one-off Christmas special in 2013.

The first series, commissioned after the success of the original festive show, drew in audiences of around eight million, while last year's second series is thought to have regularly attracted audiences of five to six million.

The third series kicked off on Boxing Day and will run throughout January on Sunday nights on BBC1.

Coronation Street was the most watched TV show on Boxing Day with an average audience of 5.96 million viewers, slightly ahead of EastEnders' 5.85 million on BBC One.

The last ever Bake Off on the BBC had 4.6 million viewer, while Emmerdale had 5.6 million viewers earlier in the evening on ITV.

BBC One Agatha Christie drama The Witness for the Prosecution secured 4.7 million viewers.

Outnumbered's Christmas special - the first episode in 3 years - had 4.5 million on BBC One at 10PM.

Captain Phillips was the most watched movie of the day, securing an audience of 3.4 million on ITV. The same number also watched Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban on the channel earlier in the afternoon, beating How To Train Your Dragon on BBC One.

Elsewhere, over on Channel 4, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2016 was watched by 1.7 million viewers.

Cameras returned to Doncaster in September to film exterior scenes at the Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby, which was once again transformed into Arkwright's cluttered corner shop for the revamped show starring Sir David Jason as Granville.