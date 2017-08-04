Jurors in South Yorkshire Police helicopter sex tapes trial consider verdict

Jurors in the trial of members of a South Yorkshire Police helicopter crew alleged to have filmed a couple having sex and naked sunbathers have retired to consider the verdict.

Lee Walls, Malcolm Reeves, Matthew Lucas and Matthew Loosemore are all accused of participating in the filming while employed as members of a South Yorkshire Police helicopter crew.

Lee Walls

Jurors in their trial at Sheffield Crown Court have been shown video footage of a couple having sex and others sunbathing naked, which is said to have been captured using high-tech recording equipment in a police helicopter.

Richard Wright QC, prosecuting, claim the couple filmed having sex were swingers and aware they were being recorded.

They are said to have been friends of former police constable Adrian Pogmore, 51, who has admitted to being involved in the making of the footage on July 28, 2008 as well as three other surreptitious videos taken of five naked or semi-clothed sunbathers across South Yorkshire between 2007 and 2012.

Pogmore, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, has pleaded guilty to four charges of misconduct in a public office.

Matthew Loosemore

His four colleagues - two pilots, a police officer and a police constable - denying any involvement in the making of the recordings and blame Pogmore, who has been described by prosecutors as 'a swinging and sex-obsessed air observer'.

He knew the couple filmed having sex through the wide swapping scene.

His colleagues claim they did not know was doing as he filmed the sequences from the helicopter.

As well as the video of the couple having sex in their garden, the jurors have seen footage of a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, another couple sitting naked on sun-loungers and two naturists sitting naked outside a caravan on a camp site, all between 2007 and 2012.

Matthew Lucas

Pogmore, 51, of Guilthwaite Crescent, Whiston, Rotherham, is the only person charged who was in the aircraft for all four incidents.

He has admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office.

Reeves, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, denies two counts of the same charge.

Walls, of Southlands Way, Aston, Sheffield, denies one count.

Malcolm Reeves

Loosemore, of Briar Close, Auckley, Doncaster, denies one count.

Lucas, of Coppice Rise, Chapeltown, Sheffield, denies three counts.