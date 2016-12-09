JOY TO THE WARD: Sick Sheffield children's dreams of white Christmas also turned gold and blue with VIP visits

Sheffield Children's Hospital's VIP visiting times saw golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill join city football stars spreading festive cheer on the wards.

The site was "delighted" to welcome Olympic star Jess and Sheffield Wednesday players, who took time out of busy schedules to meet patients and families.

Jess Ennis-Hill makes another patient smile

The role model Olympian visited yesterday (Thursday), spending the morning touring hospital wards and Medical Daycare.

As well as speaking to patients, she also signed autographs and gave youngsters chance to see her medals - gold from London 2012 and silver from Rio 2016.

The day before saw Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal, chairman Dejphon Chansiri and three players - Glenn Loovens, Jose Semedo and Daniel Pudil - spend the afternoon meeting junior football fans, distributing signed calendars and meeting many requests for selfies from patients and parents alike.

Blues stars were busy, also spreading pre-Christmas cheer at Sheffield Royal Society of the Blind, Weston Park Hospital, Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Hospital families were delighted to meet all special guests. One mum said: "Jess Ennis, you made our Alfie's morning. Thanks so much."

Another commented: "Oliver absolutely loved meeting the players and he loves Sheffield Wednesday. Such a wonderful kind thing for the players to do. Thank you so much."