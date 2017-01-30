Join Sheffield students in Flamingo Bingo or immerse yourself in The Full Monty, all for a great cause..

Students have got together to create a fantastic calendar of events to help improve life for the city’s elderly, and to boost a hard-working charity.

From movie screenings or afternoon tea, to obstacle courses and new-style bingo, there are attractions for everyone among the fund-raisers devised by Sheffield Hallam University students in the final year of their events management degree courses.

It all kicks off with a ‘Flamingo Bingo night’ or traditional bingo mixed with techno rave, on February 23. Join the game at The Original Bierkeller on West Street, Sheffield.

On March 5 entrants will lace up trainers for the first ever Sheffield Duathlon in Hillsborough Park, then on March 12, Obstruction Sheffield will host an obstacle course and 5k run in Ecclesall Woods.

‘Immersive’ cinema screenings of The Full Monty, filmed in Sheffield, will be shown at Genting Club Casino on March 9, followed by Sister Act at St Mary’s Church the following day.

Afternoon Tea Tasting at Marmaduke’s café is another enjoyable way to get involved. And for those who like a physical challenge, the Race for Love is a competition tasking entrants aim to get as far from Sheffield as possible in 12 hours without spending any money; or a ‘Tik Tok Time Trail’ Mini Games Challenge is a further option, at the student Hubs’ building.

Each occasion forms part of a live event module on the students’ course.

Jane Tattersall, course leader for events management, said: “We chose Age UK Sheffield because of the incredible, and often hidden, work they do for residents and families.

“Every year the students relish working with real clients, venues and suppliers, and continue to create events that are incredibly professional and memorable. Over the last five years, our students have helped to raise an incredible £125,000 for local charities.”

The full list of events can be found by visiting www.ageuk.org.uk/sheffield/how-you-can-help1/fundraising-and-events/.