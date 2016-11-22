Join panel and have your say on Humberside Police

Would you like the opportunity to have your say on decisions about the delivery of policing services in the Humberside area? The Humberside Police and Crime Panel (PCP) is looking for a community-minded individual to join the Panel as a co-opted member.

The main role of the Police and Crime Panel is to scrutinise the Police and Crime Commissioner and to promote openness in the delivery of policing services.

The Police and Crime Panel is made up of councillors from the four local councils in the Humberside area and the role of the co-opted member will be to act as an independent voice on the Panel.

Applicants must be over 18 years-old and live or work in the Humberside Police area.

Co-opted members could have a professional background in areas such as community safety, criminal justice, victim support, or a strong track record of voluntary/community work.

Applicants cannot:

Be a member of staff of the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Humberside Police area

Be a member of the civilian staff of the Police force for the Humberside area

Be a member of Parliament, a Member of the National Assembly for Wales, a Member of the Scottish Parliament or a Member of the European Parliament

Be a councillor of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, North East Lincolnshire Council or North Lincolnshire Council

Have been declared bankrupt

Have been convicted of an imprison-able offence

Anyone interested in applying for the role must be able to dedicate around one day per month and be available to attend a number of meetings at varying locations in the Humberside Police area. Co-opted members would serve up to a four year term. No allowance is paid for the roles, but travel expenses will be paid and relevant training will be provided.

If you are interested in applying, please email policeandcrimepanel@northlincs.gov.uk, call 01724 296014 or in writing to: Secretary to the Humberside Police and Crime Panel, FAO Matthew Nundy, Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, DN16 1AB.

The closing date for applications is Friday 9 December 2016.

Councillor Jon Evison, Chair of the Police and Crime Panel, said: “Being part of the Police and Crime Panel means you can hold the Police and Crime Commissioner to account and contribute towards the development of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s plans and carry out investigations.

“The co-opted member will be chosen based on the knowledge, skills and expertise they can bring. Ideally the new members will be passionate about making a difference in their community.

“If you are interested in becoming a co-opted member, please get in touch.”

Humberside Police and Crime Panel was established in 2012 to examine policing plans in North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire, East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull. The PCP is a scrutiny body; its role is to:

• contribute to the development of the PCC’s police and crime plan

• review the PCC’s proposed precept

• review the PCC’s proposed appointments of chief constable, chief executive, chief finance officer and deputy police and crime commissioner and holding public confirmation hearings for these posts

• make reports and recommendations on matters relating to the PCC, on which the PCC is obliged to provide a response

• carry out investigations into decisions made by the PCC, and into topics of particular interest, or public concern.

• investigate complaints (in an informal role) about non-criminal behaviour of the PCC, without any explicit powers to investigate

• make comments on the PCC’s annual report