Join in car free day - a new initiative to encourage Sheffield families to move more

‘When’s your car-free day?’ is a new, primary school-based initiative launching in Sheffield next week during Move More Month (June).

The campaign will be launched at Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy with the aim of encouraging families to go car-free at least once a week, every week and will contribute to Sheffield’s ‘Move More’ ambition to become the most active city in the UK by 2020.

Greentop Circus will entertain children and staff with an exciting performance by the boulder between Pembroke Street and Montague Street at 8.15am. They will then accompany the children on a short walk to the school, along Pomona Street, to arrive for 8.40am. This will be followed by another short performance in the playground.

Parents and children have been advised of several car-free travel options, including walking, cycle and public transport.

Families who are unable to have an entirely car-free day are asked instead to “park-and-stride” – parking a ten-minute walk from school and completing the journey on foot so that these families too can enjoy the benefits of active travel.

Greg Fell, director of public health at Sheffield City Council, said: “Having a regular car-free day can help families to be more physically active, reduce congestion and air pollution, and make our roads safer. In addition, families gain the wider benefits of having more time outdoors and in the sunshine.”

Currently, 24 primary schools across Sheffield have signed up with many more interested in participating in the future stages of the campaign. With a proven link between physical activity and increased educational attainment, regular car-free days could also help Sheffield children to learn better as they arrive at school refreshed and ready for the day.

Greg added: “The school run can be a stressful time, particularly when stuck in traffic or searching for somewhere to park. Having a regular car-free day is a simple way to make the school run more fun, sociable and healthy.”

Professor Robert Copeland, director for the NCSEM and Move More, said: “We are delighted to see so many schools already getting involved in the ‘When’s your car-free day?’ campaign.

“This wonderful initiative will take us one step closer to the Move More ambition for Sheffield to become one of the most physically active places in the UK by 2020. We want to encourage more children and parents to put down their car keys for the day and enjoy a walk to school in the sunshine.”

The Move More app is now available to download on Google Play and the Apple Store.

For more information and to sign up to the Sheffield Car Free Day, visit https://www.movemoresheffield.com/sheffcarfreeday.

There will be opportunity for interview with children from the school council, school staff, and Move More organisers.