Join a council leisure centre and save up to £53 in January sale

North Lincolnshire Council has a special post-Christmas gift for residents wanting to get fit in 2017.

The council is offering no joining fee and one month free use of its facilities (after 12 payments) at any of its five leisure centres for those joining before 14 January – saving you up to £53.

And there’s a further offer for those who join after 14 January where customers will receive one month free (after completing 12 payments).

Officers will be out and about in Brigg, Scunthorpe, Epworth and Barton over the festive period handing out flyers giving more details. They will also be available at your local link and library and other council buildings.

The offer applies to the swim and health and fitness committed membership packages. The normal cost for a swim only membership is £25.50 a month plus £20 membership fee. The cost of a health and fitness membership is £33 a month plus £20 membership fee.

The leisure centres are: Ancholme in Brigg, the Pods in Scunthorpe, Baysgarth in Barton, Epworth, and Riddings Pool.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details about the different types of membership, what’s on offer at the leisure centres and timetables of fitness classes and swimming sessions, visit www.northlincsgov.uk/leisure.

Cllr Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“This is a great offer and very timely. For those who have perhaps overindulged over the festive period and want to make 2017 the year to get fit and stay fit, this is for you.

“Our leisure centres are second to none; they have all the latest equipment and provide a fantastic environment to work out – from the high adrenalin sports to the more sedate activities such as Yoga and Pilates – there’s something for everyone. We have fully qualified staff too who can provide personalised workouts.

“Besides the swimming pools, racket sports and gyms, we offer over 40 different types of fitness classes – I can’t think of anywhere else in North Lincolnshire that offers this many, so it makes sense to come and have a look and see what we have to offer with such vast choice of activities.

“And for those busy mums, there’s a crèche at The Pods in Scunthorpe. The Pods also has a great café overlooking the Lilly pond, which is nice in the summer as you can sit outside and take time to relax after your workout. It is a public café situated at the front of the leisure centre just as you walk in so you don’t have to use the leisure centre’s facilities to use it – anyone can go. There’s also a café at Ancholme Leisure Centre and free Wi-Fi at The Pods.

“So no excuses; visit our website www.northlincs.gov.uk/leisure or look out for people handing out flyers giving details of our January sale offers, and make 2017 the year to achieve your health and fitness goals.”