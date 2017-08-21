'John Marquis is not for sale!' Doncaster Rovers' cheeky response to Euro giants Paris St Germain as clubs banter on Facebook

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have cheekily warned European giants Paris St Germain off the club's star striker John Marquis - after a bizarre Facebook exchange between the two clubs.

Rovers fans were stunned when the French club's official Facebook account posted a "friendly" fist bump emoji on the Doncaster page beneath a post about tickets for tomorrow night's Carabao Cup clash against Hull City.

As supporters mused whether the European side were eyeing up a takeover or offloading some of their star players to the Keepmoat, Rovers themselves chipped in, posting: "Thanks for the (fist bump emoji) lads, but we've told you before John isn't for sale.." followed by a winky face emoji.

Referring to PSG's recent multi-million pound signing of Brazil star Neymar from Barcelona, Matty Firth replied: "Neymar on loan?"

While Andrew Pearson wrote: "Any truth on Cavani joining lads?"

Cameron Rowe wrote: "Financial takeover incoming," while Levi Drfc Pinkney added: "Neymar or Cavani or Loan?"

Lucas Habbershaw wrote: "100mil for Alfie (May) otherwise he ain't going."