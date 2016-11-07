Jockey arrested at Doncaster race course over gang rape probe

A jockey was arrested at Doncaster race course over the gang rape of a woman at a party.

The 20-year-old was due to race at Doncaster on Saturday but was arrested by officers in the weigh room before the race.

He is one of three jockeys arrested over the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old woman at a party in Chiseldon, Swindon.

Two other man, aged 21 and 20, have also been arrested over the alleged rape last Thursday.

All three jockeys have been bailed until late December pending further inquiries.

A Wiltshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives are investigating an allegation of rape of an 18-year-old woman on November 3 in Chiseldon, Swindon.

“Two men, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on November 4 and a third man, aged 20, was arrested on November 5. They have been bailed to December.”

