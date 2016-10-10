JOBS: Rail firm looking to recruit South Yorkshire people for £57,000 a year train driver roles

Virgin Trains East Coast needs nearly 80 more drivers to man its state-of-the-art new rolling stock.

Potential applicants must live within an hour of Doncaster - one of five main crew bases - or be willing to relocate in the firm's first driver recruitment for 30 years.

The long-distance franchise, which runs services between London and Scotland via South Yorkshire on East Coast Main Line, is set to boost its roster once Azuma trains arrive in 2018.

The 78 new drivers will earn £57,000 once qualified. The influx will increase VTEC’s driver numbers - currently 346 - by a quarter, enabling new timetable to run using 65 incoming locomotives with more frequent services.

Company director of people Clare Burles said: “It doesn’t matter if you have never worked in rail or if you haven’t even considered a career as a train driver before. We are looking for people who are not afraid to do things a little differently and want to be part of something innovative and rewarding.”

Applicants, aged over 21, should email cover letter explaining why they want to be a train driver and work for the firm to azuma.recruitment@virgintrainseastcoast.com by October 14.

When fellow operator ScotRail advertised 100 driving jobs last year, a tremendous 22,000 applicants responded.