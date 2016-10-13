JESSICA ENNIS-HILL RETIRES: Sports stars pay tribute

A galaxy of sports stars have rushed to pay tribute to Sheffield golden girl Jessica Ennis-Hill after she announced her retirement.

The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist, who also claimed silver, announced her decision to step down from athletics this morning.

And stars from the world of sport were quick to pay glowing tributes to the poster girl who has enjoyed a glittering career.

Her British heptathlon rival Katarina Johnson-Thompson called Ennis-Hill "a real inspiration", while England football legend Rio Ferdinand also paid tribute.

JohnsonThompson wrote on Twitter: "A sad day for athletics! A real inspiration to me and so many others. Well done on a incredible career @J_Ennis"

Diving medallist Tom Daley also tweeted: "@J_Ennis congratulations on an amazing career. You'll be awesome in whatever you choose to do next :) "

1992 Barcelona gold medallist Sally Gunnell wrote: "Good luck for your future @J_Ennis" while football ace Rio Ferdinand tweeted: "Congratulations @J_Ennis on your career good luck with the next chapter!"

Former England footballer Dean Ashton said: "We will never forget #SuperSaturday. What a brilliant athlete @J_Ennis" while athlete Kelly Sotherton added: "Enjoyed being part of your journey at the beginning @J_Ennis"

England rugby legend Brian Moore tweeted: "Good luck to @J_Ennis in her retirement. A stellar athlete and fantastic person" while athlete Iwan Thomas wrote: "One of the true greats of our sport @J_Ennis hanging up spikes..Truly wish her & family all the best for the future..One of life's winners X."

Former sports minister Richard Caborn, who served as an MP in Ennis-Hill's home city of Sheffield, said: "I want to congratulate Jessica on an outstanding career. She has been a fantastic athlete and a fantastic ambassador for the sport and her legacy will live on for many years to come."

"Her success has been a massive inspiration to the hundreds of thousands of youngsters who take part in sports camps, sports days and athletics sessions every year at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield where she trained.

"She's consistently proved herself at the highest level and she should feel incredibly proud of all she's done and achieved. She is an exemplar for Sheffield and the nation. We wish Jess all the very best for her retirement."