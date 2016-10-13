JESSICA ENNIS-HILL RETIRES: 7 things you might not know about Sheffield's golden girl

As Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill announces her retirement from athletics, here's a feast of facts you might not know about the Sheffield golden girl.

The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist, who also claimed silver at this year's Olympic Games in Rio, has enjoyed a glittering career - are are some of the highlights.

1 If she had won gold in Rio de Janeiro, she would have become just the third athlete to have a baby and retain an Olympic title over the space of a four-year cycle. The other two were Australian hurdler/sprinter Shirley Strickland (1952-1956) and Cameroonian triple-jumper Francoise Mbango Etone (2004-2008).

2 Ennis-Hill has been coached by Toni Minichiello since she was 13.

3 Ennis-Hill graduated with a psychology degree from the University of Sheffield in 2007.

4 Born and bred in Sheffield, she still lives in the city with husband - childhood sweetheart Andy - son Reggie and a chocolate labrador, Myla.

5 Ennis-Hill is a fan of Star Wars and has compared herself to Rey, the female lead protagonist in recently released The Force Awakens.

6 When coming through the ranks, Olympic bronze medallist Kelly Sotherton gave her the nickname ‘tadpole’ because of her diminutive size and age. She is now five feet five inches tall.

7 To celebrate Ennis-Hill’s Olympic success, League One side Sheffield United renamed one of the Bramall Lane stands after her.