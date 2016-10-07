ITV in bid to name Doncaster chip shop after local One Direction star Louis Tomlinson

ITV bosses have launched a campaign to honour homegrown Doncaster One Direction star Louis Tomlinson by naming a local chip shop after him.

The singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor, is at the centre of a push by chiefs from the hit show to honour One Direction in their hometowns across the UK.

A spokesman for the show's spin-off, The Xtra Factor, said: "We are running a campaign at the moment called the #1Dplea.

"Due to One Direction's hiatus, the show has decided we need a more permanent reminder of the boys and are looking to create tributes to them up and down the UK, whether it's a roundabout in Wolverhampton being named after Liam or a chip shop in Doncaster named after Louis.

One Direction - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne - have gone onto become one of the world's biggest bands after first being brought together on the ITV talent show.

People can suggest places they would like to honour Bessacarr star Louis by using the #1Dplea hashtag on Twitter.