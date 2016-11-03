Isle working men’s club refurbished thanks to wind farm cash

There’s a wind of change at a popular Isle community venue thanks to a major cash injection.

Keadby and Althorpe Working Men’s Club recently secured over £15,000 frokm SSE’S Keadby Windfarm Community Fund following a bid to develop facilities, a move welcome by MP Andrew Percy this week.

The current facilities at the village club are over 20 years old and this funding will enable members to carry out important works, such as refurbishing the kitchen, improving accessibility and modernising the facilities on offer for members and the local community.

Mr Percy’s office supported the club through the application process and helped write the bid for this funding.

Work is currently hoped to start later this year.

Keadby with Althorpe Working Men’s Club is one of only three community buildings in Keadby, providing a venue and facilities for around 2,000 local residents.

The club frequently hosts parties, weddings, charity fundraisers as well as regular use by the NHS for training and consultation events.

Mr Percy said: “It’s great to see that yet another great project has been able to benefit from this funding.

“I am regularly approached by local groups asking for support and help in securing funding and Councillor Julie Reed has done a great job in helping to move this project forward with the club’s members and volunteers.

“As one of only a few community buildings in Keadby, it is important that these facilities are up to date and meet expectations.

“The refurbishment of the kitchen and other improvements here will make a big difference to what the club can offer and I really hope that local residents will continue to support and use this facility.”

He added: “Well done to everyone involved and I look forward to visiting the club to see the improvements.”

Coun Reed said: “I’m delighted that the club has been successful with this funding, which reflects how important the club is to local residents.

“This work will significantly improve what the club can offer and I have been very impressed by how committed the members and volunteers are to looking after the local community and ensuring that this Club is accessible for all.”

The Station Road facility is openevery day and hosts regular evenings of entertainment, with DJs, live music and attractions for the children, most recently organising a Halloween themed family disco which was extremely popular.

For more information phone 01724 784931 or pop in and speak to staff.