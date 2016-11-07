Isle village will remember the fallen on Armistice Day

St Mary’s Church in Garthorpe is holding a time to reflect and remember on Armistice Day between 10.30-11.30am.

There will be the lighting of a candle plus a two minute silence observed at 11am.

A spokesman said: “St Mary’s will be holding their annual service of remembrance at 10.30am. As part of the service we will remember the Somme.

“This year and forthcoming years we are going forward as though we will always remember the fallen in the first and second world wars but the Royal British Legion are encouraging us to remember the fallen in all conflicts old and new.

“When raising awarness of our war memorial there were some villagers who have loved ones that had fallen but have no connection with Garthorpe or Fockerby so we would like to invite any members of the congregation to come along and lay a wooden poppie cross or their own personal poppie wreath in their name and this will be done within the service but please see David Graham before 10.25am on the day.”