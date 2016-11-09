Isle team runs up a grand £11,000 for cancer charity

A work team from the Isle laced up their trainers to help contribute to an £11,000 total sum for a children’s cancer charity.

Staff members at Tembé DIY and Building Products supported managing director Guy Malam in building up the total for Children with Cancer UK. All money raised will go towards research into finding cures and providing care for young patients.

The cash was amassed after Guy Malam and his fiancée Victoria Nicholson took part in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon, Kevin Heath ran in the Bournemouth Marathon, and seven team members took part in the Isle of Axholme Half Marathon.

Sponsor money was added to funds raised by 50p donations from the company for every pack of HIPPO Heavy Duty Trade Wipes sold.

Mr Malam said: “Cancer is the biggest child-killer disease in the UK and Tembé are proud to continue doing our part to help raise money for a cure.”