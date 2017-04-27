Isle school extension to meet demand for pupil places

A sought after primary school - which has doubled in size in recent years - is set to expand even further to keep up with demand for pupil places.

Plans have been revealed to build a new classroom at St Norbert's Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy in Fieldside, Crowle, due to a "swell" in pupil numbers.

This will be the fourth major expansion at the school in 17 years - which has grown in pupil numbers from 60 to 130.

Headteacher Pam Tonge, who has overseen the continued expansion over the last two decades, said: "We have always grown to meet increased demand to give our pupils the best possible education.

"The population has grown in Crowle in recent years because it is a sought after place to live and we have three terrific schools."

She added that pupil numbers had grown by about a further 10 this year and followed regular growth in pupil numbers since she started 17 years ago.

The headteacher said lessons had been a bit "cramped" recently and some had to be taken in the library. But the new classroom would give them more space to provide "the best possible standards in education."

The move is also expected to reduce classroom sizes from about 40 to under 30.

Blueprints for the key stage two unit show the extension comprises of a new classroom, lobby area, cloak room, toilets, a storage area and an outdoor sheltered area.

This development follows the building of a nursery at the school more than 10 years ago, an extension to the hall and the construction of a library several years ago.

Crowle and Ealand Town Council have expressed their support for the scheme.

An outline planning application has been submitted to North Lincolnshire Council and more detailed plans will be submitted at a later stage.

There is no date set yet for when the scheme will go before the planning department.

But school bosses hope to have the extension built and opened by September next year.