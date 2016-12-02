Isle’s Sheridan stars in exhibition raising money for domestic violence service

Innovative and experimental, the Femmes of the Fens art exhibition recorded record numbers and raised £1,766.38 for charity.

The event, in Lincoln, showcased artwork that celebrated inspirational women from Lincolnshire - including the Isle’s very own Sheridan Smith - created by some of the most talented artists in the county, including artist’s Mel Langton, Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith and Rosie Ablewhite.

All proceeds from the exhibitions went to West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (WLDAS).

Jemima said: “Femmes of the Fens has been an incredible event and we’re so pleased to have raised so much money for such an amazing cause.”

She continued: “The support we’ve received from people not only in Lincoln, but across the UK, has been truly overwhelming and we can’t thank everyone enough for visiting, donating and encouraging us throughout the week.”

Star of stage and TV, Sheridan, whose parents Marilyn and Colin Smith still live in Station Road, Epworth, featured alongside Jennifer Saunders, celebrity chef Rachel Green and paralympic skier Jade Etherington, in the Femmes of the Fen event.

Lucy King, WLDAS refuge project manager said: “The money that Femmes of the Fens has raised will make a huge difference to the lives of the families we support.

“It’s wonderful that Femmes of the Fens have chosen WLDAS to benefit from their exhibition celebrating inspiring local women.

“Each woman (and man, child and young person) that accesses our service is an inspiration; the strength it takes to speak out about domestic abuse and seek help is awe-inspiring.

“No-one should have to live with domestic abuse and we strive to create a society that does not tolerate it.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all those involved with this project, the money raised will help families in need due to no fault of their own.”

Businesses Sills & Betteridge Solicitors, Greens Water Systems and the Lincolnshire Bombers Roller Girls all donated to the cause, with the public also donating online via the Femmes Justgiving page. For more information visit the Fens’ Facebook page via www.facebook.com/FemmesOfTheFens.