Isle’s favourite football mascot sponsored by college

Sport students in the Isle have a new supporter for their college, linked to their local football team.

Scunny Bunny, the Scunthorpe United mascot who has voluntarily helped raise thousands of pounds for Isle charity Team Verrico, now has a new sponsor logo on his shirt.

North Lindsey College hopes to reach more potential students through the sporting link. Over 200 sport students have enrolled this year with students aiming to study for a variety of professions within the industry.

There are a number of sport and uniformed services courses offered by the college, with 94 per cent of students progressing then to further sports qualifications.

Mick Lochran, deputy principal at North Lindsey College said: “The college is proud to work closely with SUFC and in particular the community team at the club delivering the Futsal scheme to 40 students. It’s great to be able to sponsor the club mascot at such an exciting time for the club.”