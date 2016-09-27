Isle’s celebration of the life of Vashti

A colourful celebration of the life of Vashti (Emma) Clayson) of Crowle, is to take place on Monday.

The October 3 funeral for the 23-year old musician who was also a talented poet and artist will take place in the village of Eastoft, where she grew up and latterly lived with her father and stepmother.

Her family have planned a special day of tribute to the former Lincoln University student who always wore a smile, despite her long battle with cancer.

St Bartholomew’s Church will be open from 10am, to allow those who would like to, to visit Vashti’s eco-coffin. Visitors are asked by the family to ‘get their creative heads on and either write beautiful and colourful messages or poems to Vashti on the coffin or to attach a written message or artwork to the coffin.

The village hall will be open too, to allow people to enjoy a glass of Prosecco while viewing some of Vashti’s artwork.

At 11am there will be a traditional church service led by the Rev Justine Smith, during which friends will be invited to speak. Family and close friends will say their final goodbyes at Woodlands Crematorium at noon, and there will be a reception in the River Don pub from that same time.

Funeral attendees are asked to dress in steampunk or Victorian-style clothes, or simply with as much colour as possible, but no black ties.

The family have requested no flowers, as Vashti suffered many allergies.

Donations to the South Yorkshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre, as chosen by the family, can be made via Vashti’s justgiving page or in a collection that will be made available at the River Don pub.

Vashti married Harry Clayson in a steampunk-style wedding, followed by croquet with champagne, just five days before she died.

Tributes to the gifted musician, poet and artist poured in as the community came to terms with its loss, while celebrating all that Vashti contributed during her short life.

A facebook page, The life, love and art of Vashti Emma has been created to allow people to view and enjoy a selection of her songs, writing and artwork.

Vashti’s stepmother Alva Gilmour said last week: “The family would like to thank everyone who helped to make Vashti’s or Mrs Emma Clayson’s dream come true. The world is a happier place for having known her.”