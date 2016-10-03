Isle residents invited to litter pick for 90th birthday

To celebrate its 90th birthday and the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Northern Lincolnshire’s 40th anniversary, Isle residents are being invited to join in an event next week.

A litter pick takes place in Brigg on Saturday October 15 followed by celebratory afternoon tea.

“We are working in partnership with Brigg Town Council and would love to see as many people as possible helping us to clean up the town,”said CPRE Northern Lincolnshire chair David Rose.

The afternoon tea will take place 3-4pm in the Angel Suite, Brigg. Litter pickers to meet at 2pm in the Angel car park. For further information email jenny.haynes@btinternet.com or phone 01652 618744.