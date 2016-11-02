Isle residents asked for feedback on family information service

North Lincolnshire Council’s Family Information Service (FIS) provides free, impartial information and advice to local families.

The FIS is asking for your feedback on the services it currently offers, even if you had never heard of it until now. A quick and simple questionnaire is now available online and in local venues.

The FIS aims to provide an efficient, accessible information service to support parents, carers and families in North Lincolnshire. It has a wide range of information for children and young people aged 0 to 20 and their families, including help looking for childcare, information about funding for childcare, free and cheap activities for children and families, advice for working families, caring for children with additional needs, and much more.

The short, online survey is now available via www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations. Paper copies are also available to complete at your local Children’s Centre, Scunthorpe Citizen’s Advice Bureau, ONGO Homes Customer Centre and Action for Children Kaleidoscope.

You have until 31 December 2016 to complete the survey.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families and Learning said: “This survey is a chance for families in North Lincolnshire to shape what our Family Information Service offers in the future. If you have used the service before, or even if you have never heard of it until today, please complete the survey online, or at one of the local venues, to have your say.”