Back in 1916 actor Gregory Peck and author Roald Dahl were born - and so was Isle resident Alan Spencer who last week celebrated his 100th birthday.

Alan, originally from Westwoodside, now lives at Cumberworth Lodge in Graizelound where staff and family joined him for a party to mark the milestone. Deputy manager Tina Berry described Alan as “quite a jolly chap” with “a lovely sense of humour”. He is pictured with Tina and senior carer Bev Milligan.