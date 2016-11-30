Isle presentation for student record breakers

Its annual presentation evening for GCSE students was one for record-breaking scholars as an Isle academy celebrated its summer results.

Students in the class of 2016 achieved the best results in the history of the Academy. Staff said they were thrilled with this year’s results that saw 78 per cent of students achieve a grade C or above in both English and mathematics; this represented a near ten per cent increase from the previous year and hovered above the national figures by 20 per cent.

Outstanding performances were noted in the subjects of physics, chemistry, biology and expressive arts with over 90 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades. Students studying use of mathematics were 100 per cent successful in gaining A* to C passes!

The class of 2016 returned to the academy to be presented with their GCSE certificates along with a number of special subject and academic awards.

The prestigious Dawson and Johnson cups, named after two of the Academy’s first governors, were awarded to Scot Ewen and Abigail Ferris for overall academic performance and contribution to the wider Academy community.

James Bannister was handed The old Scholars Cup for best overall attainment after achieving 12 A* grades, and the Academic Excellence and Good Conduct Award went to Hannah Piggott for excellence in exam performance and progress over five years of study. Scott Barlow, Associate Principal, said: “Congratulations go to all our Class of 2016 students and we wish you well in your future.”

GCSE certificates were awarded by South Axholme Academy’s Chair of Governors Colin Bagley and trophies were presented by Baroness Liz Redfern.

The results were praised as a “phenomenal success by Sarah Thompson, Principal of South Axholme Academy and Head of Trust, who added that staff, students and parents had worked incredibly hard.

Earlier in the year, education performance tables revealed South Axholme Academy to be fourth best in the country for schools with similar attainment achieved at the end of KS4, based on the entry profile of students at KS2.

Ms Thompson said this was in recognition of the hard work and dedication shown by both students and staff. The previous year the academy was 29th nationally.

South Axholme School opened in 1961 and in 2012 converted to South Axholme Academy. The following year it became lead in the multi-academy Isle Education Trust.