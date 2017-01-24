Isle patients among those to benefit from specialist nurse service

A new dementia nurse will support patients from the Isle and across the wider area in her post at Scunthorpe hospital.

Kate Scott is one of two specialist nurses appointed by the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

Her role will include seeing how to make hospital environments dementia friendly, and supporting staff in initiatives such as setting up memory boxes to help enhance care for patients.

Kate has spent nine years working at the Neuro-Rehab Centre at Goole hospital supporting patients with brain injuries, as lead nurse.

She said: “I went on the dementia training at the Trust and found it very inspiring. I was able to relate a lot of the information to my experience with managing and caring for people with brain injuries.”

Rachel Greenbeck, quality matron with a lead for dementia at the Trust, said: “With a growing ageing population and an increase in acute admissions of people with dementia, this is a significant investment which will see much needed support for patients and their carers as well as our staff.”