Children and staff at the Skools Out after school club in Epworth raised money for Children in Need by having a special afternoon of fun and dressing up.

The children dressed up in pyjamas and bunny ears to watch films, play games and eat pizza and hot dogs, all in the name of raising money.

* Have you got an event taking place that you would like to see in the Epworth Bells?

Get in touch via email editorial@jpress.co.uk