Isle family gather to mark Stella’s 100th birthday

Celebrating her 100th birthday by relaxing in the garden with family was Isle resident Stella Abrams.

Stella was born Stella Elaine Haldenby on May 23, 1917, in Wroot - daughter to George Ernest Haldenby and Ada (née Cammock).

She married Lewis Abrams on April 4, 1942, and they had their first son Graham Ernest in 1948 followed by a second son Ian Lewis in 1950.

Sadly Stella has been a widow now for 46 years as Lewis passed away 1981. She never re-married and Stella lives with her son Graham still in her own home at Wroot with Ian living directly over the road who visits daily with his partner Carmen.

Stella has twin granddaughters Elaine and Catherine from son Ian and wife Doreen. She also has a step granddaughter Sandra, two great granddaughters Carrie and Emma, three step great granddaughters Rachael, Lyndsey and Charlotte, one great great grandson Tyler and two step great great grandchildren Olivia and Thomas.

Granddaughter Elaine said: “Stella had a wonderful birthday with her family sitting out in her garden in the sunshine. She didn’t want the fuss of a party or going out somewhere. She received a card from the queen and flowers and a card from the parish council presented by councillor Angela White who said that ‘research had unveiled that Stella was the only Wroot resident to have made to the grand old age of 100’.

“My nanna was overawed by all the lovely gifts and cards she had received from family, friends and local residents. Saying thanks a million, when I presented her with a birthday cake.”