Isle couple hope to bring village together

A couple who have been busy restoring their Isle property to give it back its period charm, are to stage a community event on Remembrance Day.

Ken Embleton, and his wife Deborah Innes-Embleton have spent many months transforming their Haxey home, and now run it as a guest house, welcoming people to stay from around the world.

But after the Act of Remembrance at the nearby Haxey War Memorial on Friday, November 11, the couple will welcome attendees and members of the community in to their home for warm drinks and cakes.

“We thought it might be nice to have an ‘open house’ after the Remembrance Day service,“ said Mr Embleton. “It’s actually something we would like to become an annual event, as there’s nothing more lovely than people getting together socially.

“We like to attend the Memorial and show our respect along with many other people from the surrounding community. My dad fought in the war and I consider it important to go. It would be lovely if a few more are encouraged to come along too.”

There are several war veterans who attend the service, that will be conducted by the Rev Jeremy Green at 10.45am on November 11.

The road at Burrell’s Corner will be closed off for the morning.

A Remembrance Day Parade Service will then take place at St Nicholas’ Church, Haxey, on November 13.

Within their guest house, the Embletons have a collection of past photographs depicting Haxey and its surroundings in years gone by.

Stanholme Guest House dates back to 1749, and was built during the reign of George II. Its owners have spent around £70,000 putting it back in to character and furnishing it for guests, after moving to Haxey in 2005. Their breakfast room has a log fire and all furniture has been carefully chosen.

Mrs Innes-Embleton has always lived in the Isle, and has a background in catering. The pair hope to stage ‘pop-up restaurant’ nights soon, if planning permission is forthcoming.

“We love having visitors come to stay. We get people from all over. We have just had an Italian gentleman, and we’ve had Scandinavians, Americans and Dutch in the recent past.

“We feel privileged to do this. People come here as strangers and go away as friends.” The couple hope to host a more formal open day in the near future.