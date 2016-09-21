Isle charity Team Verrico announces major appointment

An Isle charity announced a major appointment this month.

Team Verrico welcomed Naomi Watkins to the senior team as its new head of counselling.

Naomi Watkins

Naomi replaces Fleur Binnington who has recently relocated to South Manchester.

Naomi is one of the UK’s leading domestic abuse consultants and has worked in the field of emotional wellbeing, healthy relationships and domestic abuse for ten years. Naomi has also been trained in emotional wellbeing by the NSPCC and ChildLine and worked with those organisations for eight years. Among many other roles, she has also worked with young people from birth to 25-years-old and adults in varying capacities.

Naomi co-founded a community interest company called Think2Speak in November 2015 which aims to support children and young people and those that work with them, with their emotional wellbeing.

When taking on the new role, Naomi explained her involvement: “Team Verrico is a charity close to my heart. Anna Verrico was my sister’s best friend. News of her illness rocked our family. We spurred into action trying to raise money for Anna’s treatment. When Anna died it affected us all, but especially my sister. She supported Paul and his children in finding their way after their shocking loss.

“We knew we had to do more in Anna’s memory and to support the new born charity - Team Verrico. We attended as many Team Verrico events as we could as a family and continue to do so. I also started to do mud obstacle races to raise as much money as I could for the charity. I was involved in the buggy run in the Anna Verrico half marathon in 2015 and will continue to fundraise as much as I can.”

She added: “I am delighted to be the new head of counselling for Team Verrico. I will aid the trustees in their aims to support families facing rare or hard to treat cancers. The counselling service is free for people to access and will provide essential support for families, when it’s needed the most. Having someone to turn to when all hope feels lost is priceless. That hope will be qualified, empathic and supportive through the toughest times of people’s lives.”

Charity chairman Paul Verrico said: “The trustees of Team Verrico would like to place on record their very grateful thanks to Fleur Binnington who has recently relocated and left her volunteer role. Naomi’s appointment is an exciting one. She is an intelligent woman of enormous drive and passion to help people.”

The counselling service is free to those dealing with a cancer diagnosis or after the death of a loved one to the disease. Email teamverricocounsellingservice@gmail.com