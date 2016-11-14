Isle charity makes Kasabian’s wish come true

It was the ultimate surprise for little Kasabian Newton-Smith, when the Boogie Storm dance troupe performed just for him as a special early birthday treat.

The event was arranged for the eight-year old, who has a rare form of cancer, by the Pride of the Isle charity. In turn, they were helped to make Kasabian’s wish become a reality by a big cash donation from retailer B&M.

Sheffield youngster Kasabian was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, when he was two-years-old and since then he has fought five more tumours over the last five years.

Sadly, in September this year his family were told that more tumours had grown and no further treatment will help him.

Pride of the Isle has worked to help create happy memories for Kasabian and his family over the past 12 months, and in August this year, he met one dancer from his favourite dance team Boogie Storm.

Simon Cowell’s Boogie Storm troupe, from Liverpool, starred on the latest televised Britain’s Got Talent show.

Their dedicated dance routine for Kasabian last week was executed at the Niagara Centre, Sheffield, where his family and friends joined him to watch.

Another dance by the troupe was dedicated to Kasabian’s young friend Ebony, of Brigg, who died very recently aged just seven, from the cancer Neuroblastoma.

Chair of Pride of the Isle, Leesa Sharpe, said: “We are very proud and honoured to be B&M’s chosen charity. Making memories is what we’re all about and their fantastic donation will allow us to put smiles on so many faces. It gives me an amazing feeling seeing children like Kasabian having their wishes come true.”

B&M Area Manager, Perry Ratcliffe, said: “My team chose Pride of the Isle because of the amazing work they do creating special memories for families.

“It’s great that the money shoppers spent on carrier bags in our store has been able to help local families at such a difficult time in their lives.”