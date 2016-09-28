Isle band The Torn rocks with The Enemy

Isle rock band The Torn gained a new army of fans as support band to The Enemy at sold out gigs in Newcastle, Leeds and Glasgow.

And they received an early good luck message from lead singer Damian Dalton-Smith’s actress sister Sheridan Smith.

Damian posted on social media that the Newcastle crowd were ‘awesome and all so friendly.’

Of the packed Leeds O2 academy he wrote: ““Top gig last night! The crowd were all shouting Yorkshire, Yorkshire Yorkshire...lol. Amazing.’ And Glasgow: “A great gig to finish our tour with.”

Fans were quick to post appreciation with multiple Facebook messages as with Hannah Currie’s - You were all awesome.

Hope you smash it again tonight. Last night’s crowd will take some beating but if anywhere can be more mental, it’s definitely Glasgow! Good luck! X

Nicola Hill - Absolutely, you all more than smashed it, you all lifted the roof right off, more than proud to be there xx

Carol Smith - Well done Damo and your great band . Luv you all and you all deserve that kind of night ! Xxc

Jamie Harrison Denman - Amazing achievement well done xxxx

Wendy Rogers - Well done to you all xx