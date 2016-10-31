Isle artists dedicate Christmas exhibition to former member

The work of a much missed member of an art group will feature in an exhibition to be staged this month in Epworth.

Former Epworth primary school teacher Jennifer Benson (pictured right) died suddenly in July. She was an active founder member of The Axholme Art Group, that holds its Christmas Exhibition with works for sale, on November 19 in Epworth’s Imperial Hall, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free. The group meets on Tuesdays, 2-4pm.

Christmas Postbox by the late Jennifer Benson

Art group member Mary Fish, who was a long-standing friend and colleague, said: “Jennifer was a really good artist, particularly

of landscapes. She was also a very active and supportive member of our group. It was a huge shock to lose her so unexpectedly.”

She continued: “We liaised with her husband, Jim, ahead of the exhibition and her family have prepared some of her artwork for

display.”

Other members of the group, that meets each Tuesday in the Imperial Hall, Epworth, will show their paintings in the exhibition,

and there will be a raffle to support Mrs Benson’s chosen fund, Epworth Primary Academy. The art group also supports Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

Visiting artists feature at art group meetings and the next workshop with a professional artist, depicting winter scenes, is on November 12. New members are always welcome.