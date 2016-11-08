Isle academy’s fantastic fundraiser honours former pupil

A night of music and fundraising in memory of a former pupil hit the high note in Crowle, with a great total achieved.

Pupils and staff at The Axholme Academy staged their special evening with band Acoustic State and a big prize raffle, in memory of talented musician Vashti (Emma) Clayson (nee Hayes) who attended the academy but sadly died of cancer in September.

The 23-year old of Crowle had been married for less than a week to Harry Clayson, who she met while studying at Lincoln University, when she died at home.

A fundraising appeal had been launched by the Pride of the Isle charity to help pay for treatment that her family felt was of benefit to Vashti.

The acoustic evening combined with other school fundraising made almost £2000 that will still go to the Pride of the Isle’s ‘Vashti’ fund.

English teacher Helen Wayte was a main figure behind the successful event. She said: “What an amazing night! We raised lots of money, Acoustic State were fantastic, lots of prizes were given and we remembered Vashti - Emma Clayson.”

She continued: “Vashti was a student who stuck in our memories as she was always involved with helping other students at school.

“When we heard about her illness we wanted to do a Stars in Their Eyes event as Vashti sang in our original contest. She also painted the backdrop we used on stage.

“I approached local businesses asking if they would kindly donate a raffle prize. Our prizes included a £73 beauty voucher and a helicopter ride. There were 40 prizes in total including vouchers for meals in local restaurants.”

The actual sum raised was £1,980, that together with her fund created by Pride of the Isle, amounts to £4,200 to go to a cause chosen by Vashti’s family. A sum of £1,800 raised previously went towards funeral costs.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses and very pleased with the sum raised,” added Helen.