Isle academy elects new leaders

It’s been a rigorous process but leaders for the next school year at Epworth’s South Axholme Academy are in place.

The Academy’s new senior student leadership team for 2017 to 2018 includes students Alex Shaw as head boy, Neve Latham as head girl, William Thompson as deputy head boy and Rosie Parkin as deputy head girl.

This year the election process saw all year 10 students able to apply for positions by making formal applications.

Shortlisted applicants prepared and delivered a speech to every member of the academy, then both students and staff cast their votes.

Highest scoring students were interviewed by the Head of IET and the Chair of South Axholme Governing Body.

Associate principal Scott Barlow said: “Successful students represent the academy at functions and academy events. They meet weekly with the Senior Leadership Team and represent the views of the student body and prefect teams”.