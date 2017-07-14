Is this the worst marked out football pitch ever? Hilarious photos of white line blunder spotted in Doncaster park

Footballers playing on this particular pitch in a Doncaster park will be calling foul - after possibly the worst soccer pitch markings ever were spotted by an eagle-eyed passer-by.

The wonky white markings have been daubed onto a pitch on Town Field - and show crooked corners, twisted touchlines and shoddy sidelines.

The goal line looks a little wobbly.

Balasz Berki, who spotted the blunders, said: "An incredible talent is living amongst us in Doncaster and made this piece of art on Town Fields.

"I had to take photos of this hidden gem and share them with you. I wish I had a drone with a camera on it - Doncaster's got talent!

It is not clear when the pitch markings were created or who by. Both Doncaster Council and the area's dozens of junior, amateur and pub teams are all responsible for marking out pitches across the borough.

He added: "That's a good clue to why England can't win a World Cup. The lines are always straight and we're not used to it."

Players might struggle to keep it in play on a pitch like this.

PHOTOS: Balasz Berki

An interesting slant on the touchline.