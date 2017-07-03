Is this Britain's cheapest fry-up? Doncaster cafe sells full English breakfast for ONE POUND

A Doncaster cafe is claiming it sells the cheapest full English breakfast in Britain - with a morning fry-up priced at just ONE POUND.

Around 600 punters a week tuck into the full-English breakfast at the Number One cafe in Spring Gardens in Doncaster town centre - meaning owners Heather Smith and Carl Welsh can still make a profit.

Owners Carl Welsh and Heather Smith outside their Doncaster cafe. (Photo: SWNS).

The meal - a sausage, rasher of bacon, poached egg, beans, ­tomatoes, mushrooms, mini hash brown and slice of toast - dwarfs a £21.50 five-star hotel fry-up slammed last year by food critic Giles Coren.

He said brekkie at the Mac­donald Randolph in Oxford was the “worst meal” he had ever been sold.

Carl started flogging the cut-price fry-up after seeing TV hotel guru Alex Polizzi explain how low prices can increase turnover.

Mum-of-three Heather, 53, said: “It’s been a hit. Builders see it as great value for the most crucial meal of the day and parents with a lot of kids can eat for next to nothing.

“Homeless people can get a meal each day. It doesn’t take long to raise enough change to get £1.

“We’re still making a profit. We make a marginal gain from breakfast, and more people get a meal.”