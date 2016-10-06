Is famed Sheffield sex shop near where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker fell from window set to disappear?

A famed Sheffield city centre sex shop near to where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker fell from a window could be set to disappear.

The Private Shop in Division Street - formerly known as Sven's Books - has been advertised on the 'to let' market.

The shop has been an institution in the city for a number of decades with generations of students and shoppers stifling sniggers when passing its blacked out windows.

It is also nearby to where Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker suffered serious injuries in 1985 after falling from a window - with a "blue plaque" in an adjoining shop window commemorating the event.

The Private Shop, which sells a range of exotic adult items as well as magazines and DVDs, has been put up for let by property consultants White Druce Brown.

The London based firm has attached a "to let" to the shop's purple painted frontage with further details expected to be made available through the firm's website.

It is next door to a haunt for fans of Sheffield band Pulp as the spot where Jarvis fell while trying to impress a girl at a party.

It was from one of the double windows above the parade of shops that the star accidentally fell while attempting to wow a girl with a Spiderman impression after a party.

In an interview he said: "I said, 'Do you want to see something quite interesting?', and she begged me not to do it but I was in the mood.

"It was just senseless bravado, which is quite out of character. I realised I didn't have the strength to do it, or climb back in, so I had to count to three and just let go."

He landed on the pavement fracturing his pelvis and breaking bones including his wrist and ankle. An ambulance took him to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he spent the next six weeks recuperating, forcing the cancellation of shows and other promotion for the Little Girl (With Blue Eyes) EP.