Is Doncaster home to the worst view in Britain?

The search for Britain's worst view is on - and people in Doncaster are being urged to join in.

Online blind retailer DirectBlinds.co.uk is looking for locals who are fed up of the scene from their window in the search for the UK's worst view which is back for is third year.

A spokesman said: "Does your bedroom oversee an unsightly building site?

"Are your peaceful nights in front of the TV ruined by a busy main road?

"Or do you only have a brick wall or a litter filled street to look out to when you open your blinds and curtains in the morning? If this sounds familiar, upload your photos to the Direct Blinds blog to be in with a chance of winning a set of blinds worth up to £250 to cover up any unpleasant sights."

Photos can be uploaded at http://www.directblinds.co.uk/blog/direct-blinds-room-with-a-view/

David Roebuck, managing director of DirectBlinds.co.uk, said: “Last year our winner was a homeowner in Gloucestershire who looks out onto a car park every day, but this year we want to find a view that’s even worse.

“We hope those from Doncaster, who can only dream of a beautiful scene, take the time to enter our competition for a chance to improve their living space with a brand new set of blinds."